The biggest night in TV is finally here, and the stars have brought their A-game to the first (regular-feeling) Emmy Awards red carpet since the beginning of the pandemic. Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley is giving us side-swept curls and a fade with a side of smoky eyes, while Emma Corrin is providing the vampy nail inspiration we need for fall — and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Here, we're rounding up all the best beauty looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards that have not only quenched our thirst for red carpet glam, but are influencing our fall looks.