'Raising the stories:' 2nd annual Dia de los Muertos event in Des Moines honors domestic violence victims

Traditional Mexican music emanated from the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park Saturday afternoon as part of the 2nd Annual Dia de los Muertos Tribute to raise awareness for gender-based violence.

The free event welcomed families from across Iowa to honor the lives of domestic violence victims and to celebrate the richness of Mexican and Latin American culture.

This year's event featured musical and spoken performances, a fashion show highlighting the work of Des Moines-based designer Laura Rodriguez, children's activities such as face painting and a community resource fair featuring dozens of organizations working toward violence prevention across Iowa. Visitors also enjoyed hot chocolate and freshly baked pan dulce, a traditional Mexican sweet bread, from Lara's Bakery & Market in Clive.

Primary Health Care, Inc. and the Refugee & Immigrant Vaccine Alliance also hosted a free COIVD-19 Mobile Clinic offering vaccines and booster shots for guests in attendance.

Dr. Maria Corona, the executive director of Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the primary organizer of the event, said the multicultural celebration intended to bring awareness to issues of domestic violence in society, particularly against people of color, whose stories she said are often overlooked.

More:Iowa Poll: Chuck Grassley narrowly leads Mike Franken in US Senate race

"We are here to be in community together, informing ourselves and especially raising the stories of those people we've lost to gender violence, the stories that our never told, the ones that they ignore and are misrepresented," she said.

The history behind Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos is believed to be a time when the spirits of dead ancestors briefly return to the world of the living.

The roots of Dia de los Muertos (or Day of the Dead) stem from rituals in the Aztec Empire some 3,000 years ago. When the Spanish Empire arrived to what is now central Mexico, they viewed the ritual as sacrilegious, and most Dia de los Muertos celebrations became temporarily hidden from public eye.

Story continues

Eventually, the celebration became public again, and spread from southern Mexico north. Now, people celebrate Dia de los Muertos across the world.

Saturday's event served to shine a lot on these traditions and bring communities together, according to Kristen Faisal, the training director at ICADV.

"Anywhere the cultures mix, you get this wonderful richness," she said. "Recognizing that this is part of Des Moines and part of Iowa, it makes me feel like I am part of a larger world."

For Dawn Martinez Oropeza, the executive director of Al Exito, an Iowa-based nonprofit that works with Hispanic youth, the contentious history of the holiday parallels how domestic violence is often hidden from public view.

"For me, Dia de lost Muertos is an indigenous tradition, it's a remembrance, and that has been a victim of violence itself ― indigenous people, communities and traditions ― and so it was something that wasn't celebrated," she said.

An altar to honor victims, bring peace

An ofrenda is an altar created for Dia de los Muertos to honor those who have passed that dates back to indigenous traditions, according to Oropeza.

Oropeza helped design the event’s ofrenda, which was adorned with flowers, candles, fruit and the images and names of victims of domestic violence who have passed away.

More:University of Iowa hospitals reach $15 million settlement with staff

As visitors approached the altar to read these victims’ stories or to add their own names to remember, they were greeted by the smell of burning copa ― a traditional Aztec incense which Oropeza said it used to purify the space ― mixed with the hints of marigold, whose scent is believed to help guide those who have passed back to earth.

With the help of volunteers and students from Al Exito, Oropeza said she designed the altar to bring its visitors on a journey toward finding peace.

The outer layer is decorated by a deep purple, which Oropeza said represents transgender victims of violence. As one moves closer to the center, the colors transition from a bright red, representing pain and suffering, to a subtle pink and eventual iridescent white, which Oropeza said represents peace.

"I wanted them to be able to walk in and experience the dark into the light,” she said.

The ofrenda sought to celebrate the lives and honor the memories of all those who have suffered from violence, whoever they were or wherever they came from, Oropeza said. The honored victims included the children and teachers who died from the Uvalde shooting in Texas and Jose Lopez-Perez, the 15-year-old victim of the drive-by shooting outside East High School in March.

“It gives you that sense of peace to remember them,” she said.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

Nina Baker is a news reporter at the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at NBaker@gannett.com or on Twitter @Nina_Baker0.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines event celebrates culture, domestic violence awareness