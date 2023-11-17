Raising suicide awareness. Warm Springs Counseling Center hosts mourning event

TechCrunch

One of X's key advertisers, Apple, will pause its advertising on the platform, according to a report from Axios. Apple follows in the footsteps of advertisers like IBM and the European Commission, who have suspended ads on X amid increased on-platform antisemitism. Per research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, X has failed to moderate hate speech on its platform that promotes antisemitic conspiracies, praises Hitler and dehumanizes Muslims and Palestinians.