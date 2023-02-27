Raising taxes, slashing jobs and services. 'Everything is on the table' as Gainesville tackles financial crisis

Raising property taxes. Selling the utility. Reversing renewable energy goals. Lowering commission pay. Cutting city services. Issuing a hiring freeze and slashing jobs.

That and more are being weighed by Gainesville leaders as they prepare their upcoming budget to address concerns shared by lawmakers last week.

The Florida Joint Legislative Auditing Committee met Thursday and raised a series of concerns stemming from a 2022 audit about Gainesville, its utility and plans to address more than $1.7 billion in debt. Two legislators, Rep. Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach, and Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Hollywood, followed up by joining the full City Commission Monday during an emergency meeting where several courses of action were floated.

“We have to throw the things out on the table that we don't want to throw out on the table,” said District 1 Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker. “We don’t want to be in this position, but here we are, having to make the hard decisions.”

Gainesville Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker speaks at the Rosa Parks anniversary “Day of Courage” program on the 67th year after Rosa Parks refused to yield her seat to a white bus passenger on Dec. 1, 2022.

In December 2021, The Gainesville Sun reported findings of a preliminary audit that showed lax fiscal controls and poor oversight of the city government and its Reichart House youth program. At the time, city officials downplayed the report, with some calling the investigation “politically motivated” and pointing to the void of leadership within the finance department as being a national problem.

Officials are saying everything but that now, more than a year later, and have been threatened with removal from office if the problems aren’t addressed.

Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut said her colleagues need to first look at themselves before cutting a series of expenses across the board, starting with the recently approved City Commission salary pay bump.

She also asked for help from lawmakers to position the University of Florida to buy power from Gainesville Regional Utilities − a long-floated dream by city officials − or have the school pay a large fee in lieu of taxes. Several expressed similar sentiments.

Chestnut said it isn’t fair that schools in Tallassee, such as Florida State University, are partners with its municipal utility, while a similarly sized Gainesville is left struggling. If that doesn’t work, she added, the city should entertain the idea of selling off GRU.

Newly elected Commissioner Bryan Eastman, however, asked his colleagues to pump the breaks, noting that GRU is a major revenue driver in Gainesville and the main reason why UF landed in Alachua County to begin with. Despite its recent credit rating downgrade and significant debt, he said GRU still has a strong rating compared to other utilities in Florida and is one of the most reliable when natural disasters hit.

“I want to take this issue as seriously as it deserves and to respond and to be bold and forceful,” Eastman said. “I also want to make sure we are on a path of sustainability that matches what our bondholders are expecting us to do and what our residents are expecting us to do.”

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward, joined by three city charter officers, answers lawmakers' questions about a 2022 audit that found issues with the municipal utility's increasing debt levels.

Approximately $1.2 billion of debt on the city’s books is tied to its utility. The lion's share is connected to a decision to purchase power from a controversial biomass plant, the Gainesville Renewable Energy Center (GREC) in 2009.

In 2017, city officials voted to exit the deal by purchasing the plant for $757 million, as a means to save about $1 billion in future obligated payments. The decision was widely criticized, though city leaders saw no other path forward.

At last week’s legislative hearing, lawmakers asked about the city’s long-term plan to pay off the debt only to learn there wasn't one. Of the 18 audit findings, five have been resolved. About 10 others are expected to be completed by June. The remaining three are GRU related.

GRU General Manager Tony Cunningham said his team has begun a more drastic approach to tackle the problems identified and plans to have a team specifically focused on the issue.

“These are very real, very serious issues and concerns,” he said.

Likewise, City Manager Cynthia Curry said that her team also immediately began working up a plan and established a task force to ensure the issues are resolved on time.

Unlike in years past, she added, the upcoming budget will be built from $0 and up.

“We will start from scratch and build the budgets up,” she said. “We will leave no stone unturned.”

Backtracking progress and promises

The commission will have some tough decisions to make in the coming months and will likely scale back on several initiatives past in recent years. One of those could be a recently negotiated 20-year, solar farm deal to see whether it is the cheapest option for energy, though the price is unknown to the public due to a trade secret clause. The possible sale of Ironwood Golf Course was floated, as was a long-discussed Power District downtown that could be a way to generate tax revenue from businesses.

A sign outside the Gainesville Regional Utilities building in downtown Gainesville.

And though the city has agreed to reduce its general fund transfer (GFT) − roughly $33 million that moves from GRU to fund city government services − by $2 million annually, some called for a complete elimination. That money would instead be used to pay off debt.

Duncan-Walker said the city needs to lead by example and cut what many view as minor expenses, such as meals and travel budgets, adding that she was grateful for the JLAC’s concern over the issue.

If the city doesn’t make good on its promise to deliver a long-term plan by Oct. 1, lawmakers will take notice and have already vowed to take action by asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove them from office.

“I hope that you're sincere in your actions today,” Rep. Caruso told commissioners as the meeting began. “I hope you take bold actions, bold modifications to what is transpiring today.”

