Raiz FCU gives out $82.5K in scholarships, grants to students, education professionals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Raiz Federal Credit Union awarded a total of $82,500 in scholarships and grants to students, education professionals and nonprofits during a special event on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to acknowledge this year’s Giving Tuesday.

Photos courtesy of Raiz FCU

“This annual scholarship opportunity began as a way for Raiz to honor its heritage rooted in education and remains empowering individuals today on their journey of paving new pathways forward,” according to a news release.

Raiz awarded 19 recipients from various categories including, the Raiz Community Scholarship, Michael Sandoval Memorial Scholarship, Raiz Up Professional Development Grant, and the Together We Raiz Community Grant.

Here is a list of scholarship and grant recipients for 2023:

$1,000 Raiz Community Scholarship:

Chris Rojas

Ramon Bracamontes

Ruby Shivery

Alex Acquah

Brianna Ophord

Mia Pinon

Hector Dimakis

Armadeus Ramirez

Camryn Medina

Jacob Fang

$5,000 Raizing Leaders Scholarship (UTEP College of Education Students)

Elanor Morgun

$5,000 Michael Sandoval Memorial Scholarship

Hannah Tellez

$3,500 Raiz Up Professional Development Grant

Abigail Poitevint

Izabela McCage

Jerimiah Hunter Nelson

Nancy Ramirez

Patricia Montiel

$25,000 Together We Raiz Grant

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

Eagle’s Treasures in Heaven

All scholarship and grant opportunities are available only to qualifying members of Raiz and 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations. For more details about Raiz Federal Credit Union, visit www.raiz.us.

