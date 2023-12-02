Raiz FCU gives out $82.5K in scholarships, grants to students, education professionals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Raiz Federal Credit Union awarded a total of $82,500 in scholarships and grants to students, education professionals and nonprofits during a special event on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to acknowledge this year’s Giving Tuesday.
Photos courtesy of Raiz FCU
“This annual scholarship opportunity began as a way for Raiz to honor its heritage rooted in education and remains empowering individuals today on their journey of paving new pathways forward,” according to a news release.
Raiz awarded 19 recipients from various categories including, the Raiz Community Scholarship, Michael Sandoval Memorial Scholarship, Raiz Up Professional Development Grant, and the Together We Raiz Community Grant.
Here is a list of scholarship and grant recipients for 2023:
$1,000 Raiz Community Scholarship:
Chris Rojas
Ramon Bracamontes
Ruby Shivery
Alex Acquah
Brianna Ophord
Mia Pinon
Hector Dimakis
Armadeus Ramirez
Camryn Medina
Jacob Fang
$5,000 Raizing Leaders Scholarship (UTEP College of Education Students)
Elanor Morgun
$5,000 Michael Sandoval Memorial Scholarship
Hannah Tellez
$3,500 Raiz Up Professional Development Grant
Abigail Poitevint
Izabela McCage
Jerimiah Hunter Nelson
Nancy Ramirez
Patricia Montiel
$25,000 Together We Raiz Grant
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
Eagle’s Treasures in Heaven
All scholarship and grant opportunities are available only to qualifying members of Raiz and 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations. For more details about Raiz Federal Credit Union, visit www.raiz.us.
