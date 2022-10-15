Raji Hattar at the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

·3 min read

Implementing a sustainability strategy in logistics and transportation

New York, NY --News Direct-- 1BusinessWorld

Raji Hattar, the Chief Sustainability Officer of Aramex, joins 1Sustainability to talk about implementing a sustainability strategy in logistics and transportation.

Raji Hattar at 1Sustainability
Raji Hattar at 1Sustainability

Aramex, a strategic partner of 1BusinessWorld at 1Sustainability, has rapidly grown into a global brand, recognized for its customized services and innovative products. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and based in the UAE, Aramex is centrally located at the crossroads between East and West, which allows us to provide customized logistics solutions anywhere in the world effectively and reach more businesses and consumers regionally and globally.

Aramex is committed to continually enhancing its operations across the region while pursuing opportunities for business growth in emerging markets abroad. This approach is core to the sustainable development of Aramex’s business and commitment to facilitating wider, global trade in an ever-changing world.

Aramex also recognizes that to continue to grow a truly sustainable business it must serve and develop the markets and communities where we operate. Its “Delivering Good” sustainability platform is active in over 180 educational, social and environmental projects worldwide and the company has partnered with a number of international and local organizations devoted to similar causes. Aramex is proud of the close ties it has with the communities where it operates and the contributions it has made to their sustainable economic development.

Introducing sustainability leaders of the world, the 2022 1Sustainability Conference is a global sustainability conference, this year taking place, as a virtual event, from Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21.

All news and content distribution in partnership with News Direct.

About Aramex

Since its founding in 1982, Aramex has rapidly grown into a global brand, recognized for its customized services and innovative products. It became a world leader in comprehensive transport and delivery solutions for business and consumers. Headquartered in the UAE and listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Aramex is centrally located at the crossroads between East and West, which allows it to provide customized logistics solutions anywhere in the world effectively and reach more businesses and consumers regionally and globally. Aramex is dedicated to transforming the face of trade, expanding its operations rapidly to better connect businesses and consumers worldwide. Aramex

About 1Sustainability

As part of 1BusinessWorld, 1Sustainability is one of the most comprehensive business sustainability platforms and events in the world and features sustainability leaders of the world - entrepreneurs, founders, business leaders, investors and advisors with sustainability as a key component of their overall strategy - presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. 1Sustainability

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

Contact Details

Media Enquiries

+1 212-220-6677

info@1businessworld.com

Company Website

https://1businessworld.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/raji-hattar-at-the-2022-1sustainability-conference-800313727

Recommended Stories

  • Is Winton Land Limited's (NZSE:WIN) ROE Of 7.0% Impressive?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Can NZ Automotive Investments Limited's (NZSE:NZA) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Jets activate Vinny Curry from IR

    Vinny Curry is finally making his Jets debut

  • 5 Jaguars players to watch vs. Colts in Week 6

    Josh Allen is one of five Jaguars to watch against the Colts in Week 6.

  • Mark Cuban discusses a possible exit from ‘Shark Tank’

    He’ll be around next season, but beyond that is uncertain.

  • Man with Down syndrome who was fired from local Wendy’s gets national support

    The community and country are coming together to show their support for a man whose family says was fired from a local Wendy’s restaurant.

  • ‘We have GOT to get paid more’: Starbucks workers fed up with Gen Z ‘hacking’ the menu with complicated drinks orders they see on TikTok

    One barista said complicated orders bring her to "a screeching halt."

  • Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc, the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday. While the filing said he was under investigations, it did not say what the exact focus of the probes was and which federal authorities are conducting them. Twitter, which sued Musk in July to force him to close the deal, said attorneys for the Tesla Inc CEO had claimed "investigative privilege" when refusing to hand over documents it had sought.

  • Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce

    A lawsuit filed over North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.

  • TikTok’s 100 Envelope Challenge Helps You Save Over $5,000 in 100 Days – Can You Do It?

    A money-saving challenge went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms with many users claiming that it helped them save a large amount of cash in a short amount of time. ...

  • CMS agrees to release Medicare Advantage audits to settle lawsuit

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has agreed to publicly release dozens of private Medicare Advantage health plan audits to settle a 2019 lawsuit filed by Kaiser Health News (KHN). KHN in September 2019 filed a lawsuit asking that CMS provide 90 government audits, including documents from the years 2011, 2012 and 2013.…

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Exclusive-Schlumberger faces employee backlash in Russia over draft cooperation

    (Reuters) -Some of oilfield service firm Schlumberger's more than 9,000 Russian employees have begun receiving military draft notices through work, and the company is not authorizing remote employment to escape mobilization, according to people familiar with the matter and internal documents. Schlumberger's cooperation with authorities by delivering the military call-ups and its refusal to allow Russian staff to work outside the country has caused a backlash, according to the sources. Russian law requires companies to assist with delivering a summons to employees and to conduct a military registration if at least one of its employees is liable for service, according to advocacy group Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, which tracks corporate performance on human rights issues.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market

    The technology-driven Nasdaq Composite, which was largely responsible for pushing Wall Street to new highs in 2021, has really taken it on the chin. Likewise, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) hasn't fared much better. What follows are three once-in-a-decade buying opportunities within the Dow Jones Industrial Average as it plunges into a bear market.

  • Why Saudi Arabia and OPEC can diss Biden

    The US energy industry is largely comprised of private-sector firms with investors and shareholders. Saudi Arabia and Russia don't have that problem.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give You More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Enter Boeing, as Airbus and Qatar resume court battle

    Boeing was dragged into the case for the first time as lawyers quarrelled over access to a preliminary contract for its 737 MAX jets - illustrating the domino effect on a $150 billion global jetliner industry from the rare London legal battle. Qatar Airways is suing Airbus in a division of the High Court over damage to the painted surface and anti-lightning system on A350 jets, saying safety could be at risk. Backed by European regulators, Airbus acknowledges quality flaws but insists the jets are safe.

  • Kroger-Albertsons merger to create supermarket titan

    STORY: U.S. grocery giant Kroger, owner of Ralphs and Fred Meyer, said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal.The mega-merger would create a supermarket behemoth with enough heft to take on industry titan Walmart.The merger between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers in the United States will bring together over 2,200 Albertsons locations and more than 2,700 Kroger stores.But the deal stands to draw plenty of government scrutiny: some analysts warn the merger could crimp competition, and mean even higher prices for American shoppers.Aiming to ease those worries, the companies said they will likely shed some stores, and Albertsons said it's ready to spin off a standalone unit before it closes the Kroger deal. Market leader Walmart has been doubling down on its own grocery business and has traditionally used its scale to demand the lowest possible prices from food and beverage suppliers.The marriage between Kroger and Albersons could give the new company Walmart-size command over its negotiations with suppliers. That sort of clout may be vital at a time when prices of groceries and essentials are soaring in the country.

  • 'Please send us more chips' Canadian lawmaker says in Taiwan

    A Canadian lawmaker who represents an area in the country's main auto producing province said on Friday he had asked Taiwan to "please send us more chips" to help resolve an ongoing shortage that continues to snarl some production lines. The automotive industry has been badly affected by global tightness in semiconductor supplies, which have in some cases forced companies to suspend production lines. Chris Lewis, a member of parliament from Ontario which is home to Ford Motor Co and other auto factories, told reporters on a visit to Taiwan as part of a Canadian parliamentary delegation that the lack of chips continued to bite.