Raji Hattar at the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

Implementing a sustainability strategy in logistics and transportation

Raji Hattar, the Chief Sustainability Officer of Aramex, joins 1Sustainability to talk about implementing a sustainability strategy in logistics and transportation.

Aramex, a strategic partner of 1BusinessWorld at 1Sustainability, has rapidly grown into a global brand, recognized for its customized services and innovative products. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and based in the UAE, Aramex is centrally located at the crossroads between East and West, which allows us to provide customized logistics solutions anywhere in the world effectively and reach more businesses and consumers regionally and globally.

Aramex is committed to continually enhancing its operations across the region while pursuing opportunities for business growth in emerging markets abroad. This approach is core to the sustainable development of Aramex’s business and commitment to facilitating wider, global trade in an ever-changing world.

Aramex also recognizes that to continue to grow a truly sustainable business it must serve and develop the markets and communities where we operate. Its “Delivering Good” sustainability platform is active in over 180 educational, social and environmental projects worldwide and the company has partnered with a number of international and local organizations devoted to similar causes. Aramex is proud of the close ties it has with the communities where it operates and the contributions it has made to their sustainable economic development.

Introducing sustainability leaders of the world, the 2022 1Sustainability Conference is a global sustainability conference, this year taking place, as a virtual event, from Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21.

About Aramex

Aramex is dedicated to transforming the face of trade, expanding its operations rapidly to better connect businesses and consumers worldwide.

About 1Sustainability

As part of 1BusinessWorld, 1Sustainability is one of the most comprehensive business sustainability platforms and events in the world and features sustainability leaders of the world - entrepreneurs, founders, business leaders, investors and advisors with sustainability as a key component of their overall strategy - presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. 1Sustainability

