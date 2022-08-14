Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: India's 'share market king' dies at 62

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was called India's Warren Buffett

Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who made a fortune trading in stocks, has died at 62.

The cause of his death has not been confirmed yet.

Often called India's Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala had a net worth of around $5.8 billion, according to Forbes.

He was part of a generation of investors who benefitted from the historic 1991 reforms, which opened up India's economy.

In a tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Jhunjhunwala "full of life" and "insightful".

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Jhunjhunwala had recently backed Akasa Air, India's newest budget airline, which began operations earlier in August.

The son of an income tax officer, Jhunjhunwala has said that he became fascinated with stocks as a child after watching his father balance his market investments.

He began investing in the stock market in 1985, when he was 25 years old - he started off with $100 that he had borrowed from a relative, reports say.

He later set up Rare Enterprises - the name was coined from the first two letters of his name and that of his wife Rekha.

He had the reputation of being a risk-taker in his investments, many of which paid off spectacularly.

In a 2021 profile, Forbes wrote that while Jhunjhunwala "acquired his legendary Midas touch by picking winning stocks", he has also recently started seeing his private equity investments pay off.

A decade ago, he told Reuters in an interview that he didn't like being called "India's Warren Buffett", adding that the Berkshire Hathaway CEO was "far, far ahead" of him.

"I'm not a clone of anybody. I'm Rakesh Jhunjhunwala," he said.