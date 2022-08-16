Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, Officially Charged With Assault Over November Shooting

Rakim Mayers, the rapper known as A$AP Rocky, has been charged with assault with a firearm.

On Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office had filed charges against the “Praise the Lord (Da Shine)” rapper over an incident from last November.

A spokesperson for Mayers declined to comment immediately to TODAY regarding the charges.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney, the 34-year-old is facing at two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The rapper is accused of pointing the gun at a person during an argument that broke out in Hollywood on Nov. 6, 2021. According to the notice, prosecutors have accused Mayers of drawing the semiautomatic handgun again soon after and shooting it in the direction of the victim twice.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” District Attorney Gascón said in the advisory. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Earlier this year in April, Los Angeles Police arrested Mayers over the November shooting while he was arriving at Los Angeles International Airport. At the time, he had just returned to the United States after being on vacation with his partner and singer Rihanna, with whom he shares one child.

This is not the first arrest for the rapper.

After being involved in a 2019 brawl in Sweden, Mayers was arrested and convicted of assault. In response to his arrest, President Donald Trump threatened Sweden with "negative consequences" if he was not released. In the end, Mayers served a single month in jail before a sentence was delivered, allowing him to avoid serving more time.

While Mayer's current case continues to be investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, his arraignment is scheduled for this week on Aug. 17.