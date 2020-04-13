Rakuten Launches Rakuten Takeout To Support Local Restaurants And Reward Diners With 20% Cash Back On Takeout Orders

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support local restaurants struggling to maintain their business and reach diners as they shelter in place, Rakuten Americas has launched Rakuten Takeout, a free platform for local restaurants to offer takeout options to Rakuten members. For a limited time, members using Rakuten Takeout to place takeout orders will earn 20% Cash Back on every order from their favorite local restaurants.

Rakuten Ready | www.rakutenready.com More

Rakuten Takeout, powered by Rakuten Ready and hosted at Cash Back leader Rakuten.com , is designed for restaurants that need a quick, simple way to streamline takeout order processing and increased demand. The platform enables restaurants to easily build a custom website where Rakuten members can place orders and pay online.

Restaurant partners will benefit from access to Rakuten's 13-million-member base for increasing organic awareness and expanding customer reach.

"We hope that Rakuten Takeout will be a difference-maker for beloved, local mom-and-pop restaurants and help them continue to thrive long after the COVID-19 crisis ends," said Amit Patel, CEO at Rakuten Americas. "Everyone has favorite local restaurants for gathering with family and friends. We are committed to using our technology to help local beloved spots stay open and give their communities safe access to the meals they love."

"COVID-19 really changed our business overnight, and it's getting harder to rely on word-of-mouth to drive orders and visits. With Rakuten Takeout, we were able to set up online ordering quickly and easily – and the fact that it is free is so helpful in these hard times," said Jeff Kim, owner of Totoro Ramen. "The San Mateo community is going to get through this and we are grateful for their continued support of Totoro Ramen."

Rakuten Takeout is free of charge for restaurants until November 2020. It is currently available to restaurants in San Mateo, Calif. Rakuten Takeout will expand to the wider San Francisco Bay Area and roll out nationally later this year.

San Mateo restaurants featured in Rakuten Takeout include: Chef Sha, Chico's Tacqueria, Dozo Izakaya, Ginji, Hometown Noodle, Kemuri, Kenta Ramen, Kobeya, Mr. Pizza Man, Mr. Taco Man, Pancho Villa Taqueria, Santa Ramen, Taishoken, Thonglor Thai, Totoro Ramen, with more being added daily.

For additional information on Rakuten Takeout visit www.rakuten.com/takeout.

About Rakuten Americas

Rakuten Americas is the North American division of Rakuten, Inc., (Japan), a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with more than 2,400 employees nationwide, the Rakuten Americas business portfolio includes market leaders in e-commerce, digital marketing, advertising, business intelligence, logistics, communications, and entertainment. We create products and services that provide exceptional value them by aligning members and the businesses that want to engage them in a shared community. Visit http://rakuten.us for more information.

Media Contact:

Kelley Crane

kelley.crane@zenogroup.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rakuten-launches-rakuten-takeout-to-support-local-restaurants-and-reward-diners-with-20-cash-back-on-takeout-orders-301039614.html

SOURCE Rakuten Ready