Rakuten to sell 8% stake to Japan Post in Amazon battle

The logo of Rakuten is pictured at the headquarters of Rakuten in Tokyo
Takashi Umekawa and Sam Nussey
·2 min read

By Takashi Umekawa and Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc said on Friday it would sell an 8.32% stake to postal and banking giant Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd, deepening a logistics tie-up in the face of competition from rivals such as Amazon.com Inc.

Rakuten, which plunged to an operating loss in 2020, is under pressure on multiple fronts as it battles Amazon in e-commerce and takes on Japan's cash-rich telcos with its own mobile network.

"Rakuten is the best partner for us, as it has advanced digital technology," Japan Post Holdings Chief Executive Hiroya Masuda told a news conference.

Friday's deal makes Japan Post Holdings the biggest shareholder in Rakuten outside the founding Mikitani family, and is part of a 242-billion-yen ($2.2-billion) share sale to companies including Tencent and Walmart.

A former state-owned utility that was later privatised, Japan Post Holdings has a presence on almost all Japanese high streets, with its postal unit having around 24,000 post offices nationwide.

"As tech giants grow in power we're combining our strength," said Rakuten's chief executive, Hiroshi Mikitani.

This month, chat app operator Line merged with SoftBank's internet business Yahoo Japan in a deal first announced in 2019.

Shares of both Rakuten and Japan Post rose in afternoon trade in Tokyo after Reuters and other media reported the tie-up.

Image Frame Investment, a unit of Chinese tech giant Tencent, will take 3.65% in Rakuten through third-party allotment, with Walmart also to buy shares.

Last year Rakuten acquired a 20% stake in Walmart's Japanese supermarket unit. It has had a partnership with the unit, Seiyu, since 2018.

($1=109.0900 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, Sam Nussey, Tim Kelly and Noriyuki Hirata; Additional reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Imposes New 5G License Limits on Some Huawei Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has informed some suppliers to China’s Huawei Technologies Co. of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move.The 5G ban is effective as of this week, according to the people, who asked not to be identified to discuss nonpublic communications.The rules create a more explicit prohibition on the export of components like semiconductors, antennas and batteries for Huawei 5G devices, making the ban more uniform among licensees. Some companies had previously received licenses that allowed them to keep shipping components to Huawei that the Chinese company may have then used in 5G equipment, while other companies were already subject to tighter restrictions.Companies had complained about confusing rules after former President Donald Trump’s administration added Huawei to the Entity List, requiring that U.S. firms obtain government licenses if they want to sell American tech and intellectual property to the Chinese telecommunications-equipment giant. U.S. officials had deemed the company a national-security threat.The move is also a sign that the Biden administration plans to move forward on the tighter export controls implemented under Trump and more broadly indicates officials are following through on pledges to be tough on China. In an interview with MSNBC this month, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo promised to use the Entity List “to its full effect.”“From one perspective, it’s cleanup and correcting mistakes from the previous administration,” said William Reinsch, who served as undersecretary of commerce for export administration in the Clinton administration and is now senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “There’s bipartisan support for a tough line on technology transfer to China, and this reflects that.”Chinese-listed telecom equipment stocks such as Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co. and Shennan Circuits Co. fell more than 1%, while rival ZTE Corp. was largely unchanged in Hong Kong and down about 1.8% in Shenzhen.Protecting InterestsThe U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, which oversees the Entity List, said in an emailed statement that it can’t comment on “specific export licensing questions.” The bureau said it “works with its interagency partners to apply consistently the licensing policies set forth in the Export Administration Regulations to protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.”The Trump administration used export controls, prohibitions and executive orders to block companies including Huawei, chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok and Tencent Holdings Ltd. from American goods and consumers. Now, it’s up to Biden whether to maintain, remove or deepen those measures.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next week. It would represent the highest-level in-person exchange between the two sides since President Joe Biden took office in January. Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Feb. 10.Trump slapped tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of imports from China, sparking a trade war that hurt U.S. manufacturing and agriculture even as it protected some slices of industry like steelmakers.While Biden criticized Trump’s strategy and promised to work with global allies to confront China on issues including intellectual property theft, he’s also indicated that he won’t immediately remove the tariffs, taking time to review U.S. policy.In late February the Biden administration also signaled that it intends to go ahead with a Trump administration-proposed rule to secure the information-technology supply chain, a move that gives the Commerce Department broad authority to prohibit transactions involving “foreign adversaries.”The interim rule, which will allow Commerce to monitor transactions of governments including China’s, was first proposed by the previous administration in January -- days before Biden’s inauguration -- and follows an executive order Trump signed in 2019. The department said it would accept public comments on the plan through March 22, the same day it becomes effective.(Updates with muted share reaction from the seventh paragraph. A previous version corrected the name of the Bureau of Industry and Security in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rakuten to Raise $2.2 Billion as Japan Post, Tencent Invest

    (Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Inc. plans to raise 242 billion yen ($2.2 billion) by selling shares to investors including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Walmart Inc. and Japan Post Holdings Co., bankrolling expansions into AI, finance and mobile.Japan Post will buy a stake of 8.32% via new and existing shares in Rakuten while China’s social media leader and the U.S. retail giant will take smaller slices, a filing showed Friday. Shares of Rakuten and Japan Post surged as the agreement builds on an existing alliance on logistics forged by the two last year.The Japanese e-commerce pioneer has benefited from a boom in online shopping during the pandemic, but faces stiff competition from Amazon.com Inc. Last year, the company scaled back plans to offer free shipping after pushback from sellers using its platform prompted regulatory scrutiny. Rakuten is also expanding rapidly into wireless mobile, hoping to disrupt the staid industry.“The alliance will focus on e-commerce first, where having access to Japan Post’s network will be a crucial advantage,” Rakuten Chief Executive Officer Hiroshi Mikitani said at a briefing in Tokyo. “We will also look into partnership in mobile and other businesses.”Rakuten jumped 8.6% to close at 1,245 yen in Tokyo. The shares will be bought for 1,145 yen apiece, according to the filing. Japan Post climbed 4.9%.Rakuten will invest the proceeds into logistics, artificial intelligence and its mobile network. The loss at the company’s wireless unit nearly tripled to 227 billion yen last fiscal year as it spent money to build out its network while offering free service to lure users.The deal brings together Rakuten’s more than 100 million members and Japan Post’s last-mile access to every household and a network of 24,000 post offices, the two companies said in a presentation. The postal group also operates a life insurance business and a bank with about 120 million savings accounts.Win-Win“If Japan Post integrates some of Rakuten’s online services to its huge nationwide network, this can be a reasonably big win for both,” Amir Anvarzadeh, a market strategist at Asymmetric Advisors in Singapore, wrote in a note to clients. “It adds one more reason to own” Rakuten shares, he said.The pair plan to create joint logistics centers and delivery and pick-up systems and will also share data to improve efficiency. Post offices will form counters where people will be able to sign up for Rakuten’s mobile service and make use of other services. They will also collaborate on cashless payments and insurance. Further details of the partnership will be unveiled in April.“We thought long and hard about risk and return before deciding on this investment,” Japan Post CEO Hiroya Masuda said at the briefing. “We believe that going beyond a business arrangement to a capital tie-up will take this partnership to a new level.”Rakuten’s relationship with Walmart dates back at least three years and includes collaboration on fresh produce delivery in Japan and an e-book operation in the U.S. But the connection with Tencent has only been a few months in the making, Hiroto Furuhashi, a managing executive officer at Rakuten, said in an interview after the announcement.One possible area of partnership with the Chinese internet giant is gaming, including tapping Rakuten’s knowledge of the Japanese market to jointly develop titles, Furuhashi said. The Japanese firm, which has almost no presence in China, is exploring opportunities to connect its brand and merchants to Tencent’s WeChat messaging platform to expand its business in the country, he said, adding that nothing concrete has been decided.“We have asked ourselves whether having our online ecosystem without gaming will be good enough,” Furuhashi said. “There is also a huge opportunity for Japanese merchants and our brand in China, including in e-commerce.”(Updates with details of Tencent partnership from 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan Post, Rakuten tie-up in digital delivery, cashless pay

    Japan’s postal system is investing 150 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in an 8% stake in the e-commerce venture Rakuten to strengthen a partnership in deliveries, fintech and other areas. Rakuten's shares shot up 8.6% in Tokyo trading Friday on news of the tie-up with Japan Post. Japan Post's gained 4.9%.

  • China market regulator fines 12 firms for violating anti-monopoly law

    China's market regulator said on Friday it had fined 12 companies related to 10 deals that violated anti-monopoly rules. The companies included Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Didi Chuxing, SoftBank and a ByteDance-backed firm, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement on Friday.

  • Tencent and Baidu Fined by Antitrust Regulator For Previous Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s antitrust regulator fined some of its largest tech giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Baidu Inc., ByteDance Ltd. and Didi Chuxing for past acquisitions and investments as it stepped up its crackdown on the sector.Pony Ma’s Tencent is being fined 500,000 yuan ($77,000) for its 2018 investment in online education app Yuanfudao, according to a statement by the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday. Baidu was fined the same amount for its 2014 takeover of Ainemo Inc., a maker of consumer electronics including voice-controlled speakers. The firms are being censured for not seeking prior approvals for the deals -- a violation of country’s anti-monopoly laws -- though the regulator had determined the deals themselves aren’t anti-competitive.Tencent and Baidu join fellow behemoth Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in coming under fire from the country’s powerful antitrust regulator, as Beijing steps up efforts to rein in its once free-wheeling technology industry. The regulator had last year issued fines against Alibaba as well as Tencent unit China Literature Ltd. for similar violations.“The message is clear that seeking government approvals in deals like these are a must.” said Ye Han, a partner at Beijing-based law firm Merits & Tree, who specializes in antitrust and M&A. “While we haven’t seen cases where companies got broke up or mergers got unwinded, such evaluations are likely going on behind the scene.”Didi Mobility Pte, a unit of ridehailing giant Didi Chuxing, and Japan’s SoftBank Corp. were also issued fines of 500,000 yuan each -- the maximum penalty possible -- for setting up a joint venture without permission. A ByteDance unit and its partner Shanghai Dongfang Newspaper Co. were also penalized the same amounts for a 2019 partnership that created a video-copyright venture. ByteDance said the joint venture has since been canceled.Technology companies like Tencent had previously carried out mega mergers and acquisitions through so-called Variable Interest Entity structures, which operate on shaky legal grounds. The new antitrust rules, accompanied by the fines handed down by the regulators, are a signal VIEs are now under their oversight.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysTencent’s ability to strengthen its domestic ecosystem through M&A may be significantly weakened on rising anti-monopoly scrutiny, underlined by a 500,000 yuan fine by the State Administration for Market Regulation on March 12 for failing to seek approval for its investment in online education platform Yuanfudao in 2018. While the amount is immaterial to Tencent, retroactive application of new anti-competitive rules announced in November may be a stern warning to toe the line in future.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the research.Other companies that were penalized in the latest round include TAL Education Group and Intime Retail Group Co.(Updates with details on ByteDance in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pentagon tells Tucker Carlson it won't take advice from a talk-show host after he complained Biden is making military 'more feminine'

    The Pentagon says that Biden's defense secretary shares the "revulsion" that other military leaders have expressed in response to Carlson's comments.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to get some ‘cookie diplomacy’ after failing to realise Guam is American

    ‘We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America – not for what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam – whatever, wherever’

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Prince William says royal family ‘not racist’ after Oprah interview claims

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • 8 House Republicans vote in support of expanding background checks on gun purchases

    The House on Thursday passed two bills that would establish new background check requirements on firearm sales and transfers.

  • Meghan Markle's struggle with her mental health echoes Princess Diana's experience

    Despite the 26-year gap between their interviews, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana expressed similar experiences of feeling lonely and unsupported.

  • Israel's Netanyahu cancels UAE trip in pre-election setback

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called off a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing a diplomatic disagreement with Jordan, in an embarrassing setback for his re-election campaign just days before the vote. Netanyahu had hoped to use the audience with the UAE’s crown prince — their first public meeting since the countries established ties last September — to boost his campaign ahead of the March 23 election. Instead, he is having to explain to the public why his trip had been called off and doing damage control to protect Israel's fragile relationship with the Jordanians.

  • Voting rights battle in Georgia heats up

    Protesters in Atlanta accused Republican lawmakers of trying to stop Black and brown people from voting with new laws that restrict mail-in ballots.

  • 'This is hell': UN food aid chief visits Yemen, fears famine

    The head of the U.N. food agency warned after a visit to Yemen that his underfunded organization may be forced to seek hundreds of millions of dollars in private donations in a desperate bid to stave off widespread famine in coming months, describing conditions in the war-stricken nation as “hell.” The World Food Program needs at least $815 million in Yemen aid over the next six months, but has only $300 million, the agency's executive director, David Beasley, told The Associated Press in an interview. Beasley visited Yemen earlier this week, including the capital of Sanaa which is under the control of Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer

  • 75% of Americans support Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill despite outcries from GOP lawmakers, a new poll finds

    Republicans called out Biden's COVID-19 bill for a lack of bipartisanship, but a new poll shows that people overwhelmingly support it.

  • From Sheer to Blackout, These Curtains Prove That Drapery Is the Most Transformative Decor

    When it comes to the perfect finishing touch, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful set of curtainsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after Norway and Denmark suspend use

    Canada on Thursday said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe after Denmark and Norway temporarily suspended its use amid reports that blood clots had formed in some who had received the shot. "Health Canada is aware of reports of adverse events in Europe following immunization with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, and would like to reassure Canadians that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh its risks," the health department said in a statement. Canada received 500,000 AstraZeneca doses made at the Serum Institute of India last week, and expects to get 1.5 million more in by May.

  • One year after Breonna Taylor's death, her mother still wants 'real justice'

    Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville, Ky., police during a botched raid at her apartment on March 13, 2020. None of the officers involved were charged in her death. Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, still hopes that will change.

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.