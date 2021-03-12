Rakuten Soars on Report Japan Post Weighs Buying Stake

Edwin Chan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Inc. surged the most in more than four years after local media reported Japan Post Holdings Co. may buy a stake in the online retailer to deepen their partnership in e-commerce.

Shares of Rakuten soared as much as 11% in Tokyo on Friday, the biggest intraday gain since February 2017, while Japan Post climbed as much as 5.6%. An agreement would build on an existing alliance on logistics forged last year, when the two companies agreed to share data and team up on parcel deliveries.

The pair have called a press conference for 3 p.m. in Tokyo, without specifying the topic. Japan Post is considering buying a stake in Rakuten of “several percent,” the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Japan’s e-commerce pioneer has benefited from a surge in online shopping during the pandemic, but faces stiff competition from Amazon.com Inc. Last year, the company scaled back plans to offer free shipping after pushback from sellers using its platform prompted regulatory scrutiny. Rakuten is also expanding rapidly into wireless mobile, hoping to disrupt the staid industry.

(Updates with details from Nikkei’s report)

