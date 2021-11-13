Raleigh 15-year-old shot to death in Greensboro, police say

A 15-year-old from Raleigh was shot to death in Greensboro Friday evening, according to Greensboro police.

Christian O’Neal was from Raleigh, where his family lives, but had been in Greensboro in recent weeks, said Greensboro Police Department spokesperson Ron Glenn.

Police found O’Neal at about 5:55 p.m. Friday after responding to a reported shooting on the 3800 block of Central Avenue, according to a media release. He died on the scene.

No further details were available.