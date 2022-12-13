Raleigh businessman bought a Rolex and trip to Hawaii. Next stop looks like prison.

After an extended luxury spending spree, a Raleigh businessman has pleaded guilty to felony tax fraud.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Alton Perkins, of Raleigh has pleaded guilty to felony tax fraud for diverting approximately $3 million from his companies for personal use.

“This CEO tried to dodge paying his due by diverting company money to pay for vacations, expensive jewelry, and private school tuition,” Easley said in a news release. “Yesterday he paid full price with a guilty plea.”

Perkins is the CEO of AmericanTowne, a company designed to export American goods to China.

Between 2015 and 2018, Perkins used the redistributed funds for a host of big-ticket spending, according to a statement by the U.S Attorney’s Office.

In 2016, Perkins’ tax forms said his total income was $21,933. However, bank records presented in court showed he spent more than $1.2 million that year on a Rolex watch, a family trip to Hawaii, a golf cart and private school tuition.

The U.S Attorney’s Office said Perkins made these purchases with money taken from business accounts.

Perkins pleaded guilty to one felony charge of making and subscribing a false tax return under penalty of perjury, according to the release.

He now faces up to three years in prison and will make restitution in the amount of $520,344 to the IRS for taxes owed from 2015-2018, the release stated.