Raleigh’s Chavis Park reopening soon. Here’s what you’ll be able to see and do.

After nearly two years of construction, John Chavis Memorial Park will soon reopen.

A grand opening for the 29-acre park southeast of downtown will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 12. Visitors will be able to explore the two-story community center, the new plaza, splash pad and playground.

Chavis has long been a source of pride and inspiration for many in the community, said park director Grady Bussey. The work to open the park has been through a combination of efforts.

“You see the collaborative effort of both young and old, and those that are not from here and those who paid homage here for many years,” he said.

The historic park was built in 1937 as a segregated park for Raleigh’s Black residents. Its amusement rides and large swimming pool, drew African Americans from across the Southeast to the park.

“It’s been very important in this process that we pay homage to those that created the foundation for the John Chavis Memorial Park,” Bussey said. “We recognize that throughout history most locations didn’t pay the type of energy and respect that was well deserved.”

The new 41,600-square-foot community center has six meeting rooms, a gymnasium with an elevated walking track and a second-floor balcony that overlooks the new playground and splash pad toward downtown.

A stained-glass collage called “Chavis Reclaimed” by Durham-artist David Wilson was installed on the second floor that features images from photos taken at the park from Chavis neighbors.

Walking through the front doors of the community center for the first time brought tears to Bussey’s eyes, he said.

“Just to be a part of something like this and getting the opportunity to serve a community that has meant so much to Raleigh — you can’t do anything but be humble,” he said.

The $18 million park renovation was funded through a 2014 parks bond and the city faced some community criticism for construction taking so long. Now the Raleigh City Council is considering another parks bond in the next municipal election that could pay for a proposed aquatic center at the park.

Story continues

“I look forward to the possibility of a pool returning to Chavis Park,” said Council member Corey Branch. “It’s part of the parks bond, and when it’s finally on the ballot, we will see what people say.”

He’s most happy, he said, for the neighborhood and community organizations that fought for these renovations and are now seeing their labors bear fruit.

Want to go?

What: John Chavis Memorial Park dedication

Where: Chavis Park, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Raleigh. Additional parking will be at 720 Chavis Way.

When: 10:30 a.m. June 12

Cost: Free

Activities: The community center, playground, central plaza and splash pad water feature will be open. The historic carousel will be open and free for riders. Food trucks will be there for food to be purchased. If playing in the splash pad, people should bring dry off before coming into the community center.