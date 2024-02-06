Raleigh circuit clerk investigated for racially, culturally insensitive behavior

Feb. 5—The newly elected Raleigh County Circuit Clerk Bob McComas is under investigation after multiple county employees filed complaints regarding his behavior, which was described as racially and culturally insensitive.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said his office is investigating the complaints against McComas that county employees filed with the Raleigh County Commission.

When asked for specifics on the complaints, Hatfield said he could only say that they alleged McComas was engaging in "racially insensitive behavior" and "culturally insensitive behavior."

He added that the complaints did not involve other elected officials or county offices.

"This is very specific to the elected circuit clerk," Hatfield said. "This doesn't expand to the county clerk, the county commissioners; this is allegations against one person. This isn't allegations, like cross allegations against other employees; these are all allegations against one person."

Given the nature and the subject of the complaint, Hatfield said his office is working to complete the investigation into the claims "as soon as professionally possible."

He said he will also meet with commissioners, the county attorney, and others to determine what safeguards can be implemented for employees working in the Raleigh County Circuit office while the investigation is underway.

Hatfield said this investigation is unusual because it involves an elected official.

With non-elected county employees, Hatfield said complaints are investigated, and the findings are given to the county commission, which determines what disciplinary action should be taken.

For elected officials, Hatfield said an investigation is still conducted, but the commission is not the deciding body for disciplinary action.

Instead, Hatfield would file his findings with the Raleigh County Circuit Court, where the chief circuit judge would determine whether the filing meets the standard to impeach an elected official.

If the filings meet the impeachment requirements, the judge would send them to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, which would appoint three circuit judges to hear the findings and decide whether to remove the official from office.

This action is detailed in state code 6-6-7.

McComas, a Republican, was elected in 2022. He beat Paul Flanagan, a Democrat, who had served as Raleigh County circuit clerk for 12 years.

The Register-Herald contacted McComas for comment but did not hear back as of press time Monday.

