Downtown Raleigh store owner charged with murder after fatal stabbing, police say

The owner of Taz’s Supermarket has been charged with murder after police say he fatally stabbed a man at his store earlier this month, Raleigh police said early Thursday.

Just after midnight, Raleigh police said Taiseer “Taz” Zarka, 60, had been arrested.

Police say they were called to investigate a stabbing on April 6 at Taz’s Supermarket One on South Wilmington Street about 3:41 p.m.

Mark Garrity Jr., 27, of Cary was found with serious stab wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Store employees said an argument broke out after Zarka accused Garrity of stealing, media outlets reported.

Since then, police have not provided details about the weapon used, who it belonged to or what led to the altercation.

On Tuesday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told The N&O her office had not yet filed any charges and that the investigation was ongoing.

Police reviewed the store’s surveillance footage in their investigation to see if the stabbing may have been in self-defense, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

Last week, a makeshift memorial for Garrity with flowers was set up outside of the convenience store with a sign taped to a tree that said “#JusticeForMark” and “You are loved and missed.”

Garrity grew up in Wake Forest and went to Heritage High School.