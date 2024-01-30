Raleigh County Commission sets fire levy rates

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County voters will vote in 2024 on a fire levy which funds the county’s 13 volunteer fire departments and Beckley Fire Department.

County officials said the levy raises around $3.5 million, which Beckley Treasurer Billie Trump, who also serves as fire chief of Beckley Fire Department, said is used to buy equipment.

Trump said the cost of equipment has risen, and the levy helps to protect firefighters and residents.

“I think most voters have seen the benefit of it,” said Trump on Monday, January 29, 2024, referring to the levy, which voters have renewed in previous years. “I think, you look around at the improved equipment, you look around at the improved response, you look at the improved safety of the county.”

Raleigh County Commission had in December set levy rates as the following: Class I — 3.50 cents per $1,000; Class II — 7.06 cents; Class III and IV — 14.12 cents.

