Raleigh County man pleads guilty to murder

Jun. 16—A Raleigh County man entered a guilty plea Thursday in Raleigh County Circuit Court for a 2020 Christmas Day murder.

Devon Pratt, 25, of Cool Ridge, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in front of Raleigh County Circuit Judge Robert A. Burnside Jr., according to a release from the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Pratt will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Aug. 18 and could face up to 40 years in prison.

Pratt was initially arrested on Dec. 25, 2020, after shooting and killing Ronnie Lee Baker III.

The criminal complaint states that Pratt shot at Baker while Baker was walking out of Pratt's home in Cool Ridge. Baker later died as a result of his injuries.