Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney committed to assisting victims of sexual violence

Apr. 13—Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield vowed Tuesday that his office will support victims of sexual violence, as he joined representatives of AWAY, formerly Women's Resource Center, in Shoemaker Square to recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

"Sexual assault and sexual violence are not only legal issues but are public health issues," Hatfield said. "Though the utilization of economic, physical, or psychological power, predators forever change the mental and/or physical health of their victims.

"I am committed to assisting victims of sexual violence by standing up for them in the court of law.

"Together, we can work to un-silence these voices," he said.

AWAY representatives jointed Hatfield, Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons and members of law enforcement as they hung teal ribbons in Shoemaker Square and around Beckley in honor of victims of sexual violence and as a pledge to support victims.

April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

AWAY is a private, non-profit agency that supports victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The organization released data that an American is assaulted every 92 seconds.

While men are victims of sexual violence, women are disproportionately targeted for sexual violence, with nearly 1 in 6 women having experienced rape or attempted rape in their lives, AWAY reported on social media.