Raleigh County teen arrested, charged in stabbing

Dec. 14—An 18-year-old is facing charges after being accused of stabbing two people at a home in Raleigh County.

According to a release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a domestic incident just after noon on Wednesday at a home on Rachel Lane in Piney View.

Upon arrival, deputies found two victims suffering from multiple lacerations.

After deputies conducted an investigation, they arrested Morgan Kier, 18, of Piney View.

Kier was charged with two counts of unlawful wounding and taken before a Raleigh County magistrate, where he was released on bond.

The two victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.