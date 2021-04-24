Man arrested in Raleigh hit-and-run that left motorcycle passenger seriously injured

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left one woman seriously injured and shut down a portion of two roads, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to the crash around 2:49 a.m. at the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Buffaloe Road, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

On arrival they found the driver and passenger of the motorcycle, but said the driver of the car had fled the scene.

The driver was later identified as Victor Ogembo, 39. He has been charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury, driving while impaired, driving without an operator’s license and careless and reckless driving.

The adult female passenger of the motorcycle was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, according to the release.

Captain Kevin Lillis of RPD said the woman’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. He said he was unable to comment on how the crash took the place as the investigation was continuing.

Capital Boulevard at Buffaloe Road has reopened, after being closed for several hours for the investigation, police said in the release.