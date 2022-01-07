Raleigh doctor billed Medicare $46 million for sinus care. Now she’s charged with fraud.

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
·2 min read

A Raleigh doctor with practices across central North Carolina faces federal indictments accusing her of profiting from millions of dollars in Medicare fraud, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced.

Anita Louise Jackson, 58, who helped direct Durham’s pandemic response as medical and laboratory director for the Durham County Department of Public Health, is accused of fraudulently billing Medicare over $46 million for services to patients at her practice, Greater Carolina Ear, Nose, and Throat.

She is charged with adulteration of medical devices, paying illegal remunerations, making and using materially false healthcare documents, mail fraud, conspiracy and aggravated identity theft, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announcing the indictments.

If convicted on all charges, Jackson could face up to 37 years in prison, the indictment announcement said. She also faces fines exceeding $250,000.

The superseding indictment states that Jackson allegedly offered over 1,200 sinus infection treatments to more than 700 patients between 2014 and 2018, for which her practice received over $5.4 million and billed Medicare millions more.

Jackson “profited substantially” from this and her practice was the highest-paid provider for this in the U.S. for portions of this time period, despite being located mostly in small rural areas, the indictment states. The practice has locations in Raleigh as well as in the towns of Lumberton and Rockingham.

The indictment accuses Jackson of doing so by engaging in a series of crimes and frauds that deceived the Medicare program and her patients.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Jackson has been a research professor at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy since May 2017 and has worked with the Durham County health department since December 2020.

Durham County government and UNC did not return phone calls or emails from The News & Observer requesting comment on the case.

Accusations of fraud

Jackson offered balloon sinusplasty services, a non-invasive procedure for patients with sinus infections in which surgeons inflate a small balloon placed through the nose to improve sinus air flow.

According to the indictment, Jackson “netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in profits” from re-using balloon devices that are only authorized by the federal Food and Drug Administration for single use. Instead of being discarded, devices inserted into the nose of a patient were reused on several other patients without their knowledge.

The doctor and her employees hid the actual costs of sinus treatments from her patients and had them pay less, in turn making “Medicare to pay all, or nearly all, of her balloon sinusplasty charges for her Medicare-only patients, when Medicare was, in fact, only obligated to pay 80 percent of such charges,” the indictment states.

Jackson is also accused by federal investigators of falsifying medical records to prevent Medicare auditors from recouping Medicare proceeds and of billing Medicare for services with missing or duplicated documentation.

