Raleigh faces 3rd lawsuit involving detective accused of fabricating drug charges

The city of Raleigh faces a third federal lawsuit related to a fired police detective accused of fabricating drug charges that sent over a dozen Black men to jail.

Like the previous lawsuits, the new litigation questions the actions of Detective Omar Abdullah in his work with confidential informant Dennis Williams.

However, this lawsuit also accuses Abdullah of planting drugs on a man who ended up spending more than three years incarcerated on drug charges that were later vacated.

The cases Abdullah and Williams worked on have faced scrutiny after trafficking charges were dismissed against more than a dozen Black men when the drugs Williams claimed the men had sold them turned out to be fake.

The city agreed to pay 15 litigants, which included those who were jailed and others who were affected, $2 million in September.

A second related federal lawsuit was filed in February.

Abdullah was fired in October. Williams faces five counts of obstruction of justice. Some have called for Abdullah to be criminally charged.

Cocaine, marijuana found in search

On Wednesday, David Weaver filed a lawsuit in the Eastern District of North Carolina against the city, Abdullah and two other officers, Taylore Leggett and Sgt. William Rolfe.

Weaver was arrested on drug charges Aug. 23, 2018, after Abdullah claimed Weaver had sold Williams drugs during a controlled drug buy.

He was taken to a secure location and strip searched, according to police documents provided by his attorney. About 36 grams of crack cocaine and 16 grams of marijuana were found inside his underwear and back pants pocket, the documents state.

Weaver pleaded guilty to two drug trafficking charges in January of 2020 and was sentenced to 35 to 51 months in prison.

The day after Weaver completed the sentence of 1,298 days incarcerated in March, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman agreed to have those convictions vacated.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday contends that after Weaver was arrested he was pressured to work as a confidential informant, but refused.

“In response, Officer Abdulalh and Office Taylore Leggett stripped-searched Mr. Weaver and planted 36 grams of crack cocaine in his underwear,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the afternoon.