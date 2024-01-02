Raleigh father charged with felony child abuse, murder in 5-year-old son’s death

A Raleigh man has been arrested after allegedly killing his 5-year-old son.

On Sunday evening, Raleigh police were alerted to a child who had been taken to UNC Hospitals after being assaulted and abused.

His father, 24-year-old Amir Devon Hines, was arrested and charged with felony intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

A warrant obtained by The News & Observer, said the boy was so badly beaten that it caused a brain hemorrhage and major brain swelling. It also states the boy was struck so severely it caused a midline shift of his brain.

The following day, the boy died from his injuries. Hines was subsequently charged with murder in his son’s death.

Police have not said if there was a history of child abuse in the home.

This is the second child homicide in Wake County in recent weeks.

On Dec. 21, Priyanka Tiwari was charged with starving and killing her 10-year-old son.

To Report Child Abuse or Neglect

Call: 919-212-7990 (English) 919-212-7963 (Espanol)

Business Hours: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

After regular business hours, weekends and on holidays, call 911 and say you want to make a CPS report.