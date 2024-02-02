Raleigh is getting a new Trader Joe’s. What we know + why you might want to work there

A new Trader Joe’s location is coming to Raleigh.

In plans confirmed to The News & Observer, public relations manager Nakia Rohde said a new store will be opening in Raleigh, but did not share when or where.

Triangle Business Journal first reported the plans, saying the store may open in the Brennan Station shopping center in North Raleigh.

Brennan Station, on Creedmoor Road in North Raleigh, is owned by Kimco Realty. Trader Joe’s plans to occupy a 14,679-square foot spot in the center, which formerly held an O2 Fitness gym, TBJ reported. In the same shopping center you’ll find a Five Guys, Margaux’s french restaurant and a Brig’s diner. A Harris Teeter grocery store is located in the shopping center across from Brennan Station.

Sheila Rudesill, left, and Linda Dolittle live in Myrtle Beach but shopped at Trader Joe’s in Wilmington, N.C. on Feb. 10, 2022.

How many Trader Joe’s grocery stores are in NC?

This location will be the fifth in the Triangle. There is one location each in Raleigh, Cary, Morrisville and Chapel Hill.

Across the state, there are five more locations in Asheville, Charlotte, Wilmington, Winston Salem and Greensboro.

Is Trader Joe’s a good company to work for?

Forbes says so, naming the California-based company the best employer in the state of North Carolina.

Forbes partnered with a market research firm to make this determination, surveying employees and asking if they’d recommend their employer to friends and family, and how they feel about working conditions, compensation packages, diversity and potential for development at their companies.

Trader Joe’s starts employee pay at $14 an hour, said public relations manager Nakia Rohde. The company offers employees a retirement plan, healthcare, paid time off, flexible scheduling, opportunities for growth and a 20% store discount.

Frozen vegetables at Trader Joe’s grocery store in Raleigh, NC, on June 27, 2022.

Is the new Raleigh Trader Joe’s hiring?

The new Raleigh location is not hiring just yet, Rohde said.

But you can keep on eye on when openings for that location are listed and search for current nearby job openings at traderjoes.com/home/careers.

