Raleigh to hold gun buyback program in August to fight violence in city

The city of Raleigh will hold a gun buyback later this month as part of a wider plan to combat gun violence across the city.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at a Raleigh church, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told The News & Observer. The exact location and time have not been finalized.

Raleigh will offer gift cards in exchange for guns, redeemable for up to $200.

The buyback isn’t meant to restrict gun ownership, Baldwin said.

“If you have a gun that you can’t secure, if you don’t feel comfortable owning a weapon, whatever it is,” Baldwin said. “We are just encouraging people to really focus on the safety aspects.”

For the buyback, the city will partner with the NAACP of Raleigh-Apex, and with the North Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action, Baldwin said.

Plans for the buyback were inspired by two recent gun buybacks held in Durham County, Baldwin said.

A buyback last weekend netted 295 guns, and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office had to turn some residents away even after increasing its budget for the event from $10,000 to $35,000.

Some Raleigh residents made the trip, waiting in in line up to three hours.

City staff members in Raleigh also looked to places like Houston for ideas, Baldwin said. A recent buyback there brought in over 800 guns, Houston Public Media reported.

Gun violence prevention

Gun violence prevention is one of the city’s top policy goals for the year, Baldwin told The N&O.

“We are treating this with a sense of urgency,” she said.

Raleigh has seen an increase in gun violence over the last three years, The N&O previously reported., with an increasing impact on young people.

Sixty-nine people were shot in Raleigh during the first half of this year, The N&O reported in July.

The N&O also reported that more people had been killed in Raleigh by July than by the same time in either of the last two years.

At a July press conference, Michael Easley Jr., the U.S. Attorney for the state’s Eastern District, said ““the proliferation of guns” available to residents is contributing to rising gun violence.

Story continues

“What we’re really focused on is safety,” Baldwin told The News & Observer. “When you look at statistics, it’s frightening.”

The buyback will be followed by an education campaign conduced with the N.C. Department of Public Safety. The city will focus on safe gun storage, the mayor said.

“What that means is don’t leave them in your unlocked vehicle,” Baldwin said. “Don’t place them in a drawer. Please leave them in a locked safe.”

Baldwin also said the buyback will work with an intelligence-based police initiative determining which areas of the city have the highest crime rates and police resources will be reorganized to focus there.

The Raleigh City Council allocated $1 million to this program this year. Another $1 million went toward strengthening ACORNS, the city’s crisis navigation team bringing social workers to some police calls.

“The whole idea is to prevent gun violence before it happens,” Baldwin said.