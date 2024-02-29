Raleigh homeless shelter facing drastic state funding cuts

Feb. 28—Officials running the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center say they've been left reeling after learning their state funding will be cut by nearly 75 percent next fiscal year.

Danielle Stewart, board president of the Raleigh County Community Action Association, which runs the shelter, said the drastic cut to their state funding would force them to decrease their 90-bed shelter to 20 beds.

"We don't exactly understand why," Stewart said. "We have the history providing the services. We have the beds. We have the need most importantly and yet we're being cut and we don't understand why."

Crystal Alonso, executive director for the Raleigh County Community Action Association, said they were informed via email last week from the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness that Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center would receive $125,000 from the state's shelter funding.

Alonso said this represents a $350,000 cut from their previous allocations.

Funds distributed by the coalition originated from the West Virginia Department of Human Services, formerly part of the DHHR, and will not be finalized until the state legislators approve the budget for fiscal year 2025, which runs July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

Stewart said the funding cuts to the shelter have them feeling a bit of whiplash as, just last year, the state went to great lengths to ensure the future of the shelter.

"We had an issue with this building; there was some damage and repairs, and so the state actually gave us $1.1 million to do the emergency repairs here in this building," she said. "... So we just had that $1.1 million pulled in here to make us a bigger, better shelter and then our operating funds are cut."

In addition to having to cut the number of beds in the shelter from 90 to 20, Stewart said they will also have to cut back on staff, who provide myriad services from case management, referral services and crisis intervention.

"There's going to be a lot of underserved people," Stewart said.

Last year, according to information provided by shelter staff, the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center served 420 clients, with 29 being children.

Of those clients, 55 were discharged into transitional or permanent housing.

The average number of clients sheltered per night in 2023 was roughly 60.

As of Wednesday, Stewart said all 90 of their beds were occupied.

With four months left before their state funding is slashed, Alonso said they're making a plea to coalition members as well as state legislators to reinstate their funding.

Alonso said they have a meeting with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness on Thursday, where they're hoping to get some answers about their funding cuts.

The Register-Herald reached out to the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness on Wednesday for comment but did not hear back as of press time.

According to the coalition's website, it received $1.8 million in funding from the state for its shelter grant fund for fiscal year 2025. This represents an increase of $200,000 in funding from the previous years.

A total of 13 organizations applied for shelter funding, but only 11 organizations received funding. The two organizations that did not receive funding were not named.

A review committee of five people — two collation staff and three from community non-profits in the state — determines the shelter funding allocations "regardless of ask," according to the coalition's website.

The committee is tasked with reviewing and scoring applications based on several components, including staffing levels, understanding of programs, hours of operations, and safety standards.

The maximum score an applicant can receive is 175.

The website also states that "Each submission was reviewed and ranked based on who will have the opportunity to impact the homeless population most effectively according to the submission and in line with the West Virginia Shelter Policy Key Messages."

There are five funding tiers that an organization seeking funding can be placed in, and each tier has a maximum funding amount: Tier 1 max is $300,000; Tier 2 max is $200,000; Tier 3 max is $150,000; Tier 4 max is $100,000 and Tier 5 receives no funding.

No explanation was given regarding the determining factors for tier placement.

Alonso said the coalition's review process and ranking criteria for shelter funding were new this year and are likely what caused the significant decrease in funding.

Prior to this year, Alonso said shelter funding allocations were determined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which was recently split into three separate departments.

