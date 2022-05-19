Raleigh homicide detectives charge man with murder after fatal shooting of 22-year-old

Raleigh homicide detectives have charged a man with murder after a 22-year-old shooting victim died at the hospital, police announced Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6600 block of The Lakes Drive around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

They found Geovanni Emilio Valerio suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died., police said in a news release.

Rodney Vaughn Stotts Jr., 27, has been charged with murder and is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.