Raleigh man accused of attacking parents now faces murder charge, police say

A Raleigh man has been charged with murder in the death of his mother after he allegedly attacked her and his father earlier this month, police said.

Christopher McCullough, 29, was charged Monday with killing Mary McCullough, 75, on Aug. 6.

Police reported on Aug. 6 that Christopher McCullough had assaulted a man and a woman at their residence on Ingate Way. They were taken to the hospital.

Police did not say when Mary McCullough died or the condition of the man, whom news reports identified as his father.

Christopher McCullough also faces the following charges in the incident: 2 charges of felony assault serious bodily injury; felony larceny of motor vehicle; felony second-degree kidnapping; felony larceny of dog and misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation.

WRAL reported that he attacked his parents in front of a child, whom he can only visit under supervision. An assistant district attorney told WRAL that he took the child away after the attack.

He appeared in court on Aug. 7, with bond set at $100,000, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner. ABC11 reported that a restraining order was issued for Christopher McCullough, forbidding him from getting within 100 feet of his parents when he was released from prison.