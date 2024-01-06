Raleigh man accused of trying to arrange a revenge murder over his mother’s death

A Raleigh man was arrested Saturday morning for trying to hire someone to kill a man involved in a fatal car accident that killed his mother eight years ago.

Rhett Michael Barlow, 22, was arrested at Fort Liberty by the Wake Forest Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. Barlow is accused of soliciting to murder Donald Caulder Jr. of Wake Forest.

Caulder was involved in a 2016 crash on Capital Boulevard and U.S. 1 where Barlow’s mother, Michele, was killed, according to a news release.

A spokesperson for Wake Forest said Barlow was arrested on the military base because he is in the National Guard and was training there this weekend. The solicitation occurred in Wake Forest.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division took Barlow into custody and transferred him to Wake Forest police.

In North Carolina, solicitation to commit murder involves a person soliciting someone else to commit the crime. The charge could result in life in prison if a person is found guilty.

Barlow was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

