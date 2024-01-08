Raleigh man arrested for murder for hire plot
Wake Forest police said the man wanted to pay someone to kill the man who killed his mother.
Wake Forest police said the man wanted to pay someone to kill the man who killed his mother.
Nike and Tiger have been together since 1996.
It's cold outside! Stay warm and snuggly in these oversized sweaters, Ugg slippers and more.
Catch up on NVIDIA's CES 2024 keynote here in under 10 minutes. Expect news on graphics cards, AI and GeForce Now.
Hunter Dickinson and Kansas survived a scare with TCU on Saturday, which kicked off what is sure to be a tough Big 12 slate.
More than 15,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these 'incredibly soft' jammies.
Volkswagen is getting into the ChatGPT game. The German automaker announced Monday at CES 2024 in Las Vegas plans to add an AI-powered chatbot into all Volkswagen models equipped with its IDA voice assistant. For drivers who want an AI-based chatbot to read researched content out loud to them, of course.
Venture debt has its merits. It can be a better and cheaper alternative to raising equity, especially if you are building a company in a capital intensive industry. People can diss hard on venture debt, especially following the Silicon Valley Bank troubles in early 2023, as my colleague Anna Heim noted while recapping a TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 panel.
Here's a list of the best Wi-Fi extenders you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
At 60, Harbaugh is at a prime age to move back to the NFL.
"That's what we want to channel. Probably nature's greatest fighting unit."
The EOS R8 and EOS R100 are very different cameras, but both are marketed as ideal for travel, so I tested them in the Canary Islands.
Tax prep fees jumped to an average of $218 for new clients in 2023, a 25% jump from 2021. Experts attributed the fee increases to staff shortages at accounting firms.
A parole board decided Pistorius would be allowed to be freed after completing more than half of his sentence.
In the months before the Pac-12 becomes another ghost of conferences past, its women’s basketball programs are poised to show why most were excited for the formation in the first place.
Kimmel threatened the Jets QB with legal action over a comment implying he was on the Jeffrey Epstein list.
As a plus-size woman, I expected to get messages from trolls telling me I was unhealthy or would never find a partner. What I got was attention from men who didn't want to date me publicly.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
Amazon reviewers are raving about this wintertime "game changer."
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Google has just disabled third-party cookies for one percent of Chrome users, years after it first introduced its Privacy Sandbox project.