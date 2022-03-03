Raleigh man charged with 2020 murder of woman at her home in Wake Forest

A Raleigh man was arrested Thursday in connection with the July 2020 death of a woman found dead in her home in Wake Forest, the Wake Forest Police Department announced.

Police charged Christopher Mitchell Chavis, 47, with murder in the death of Kristen Caudle, who 35. Police said the two were in a relationship at the time.

The arrest was made following a 19-month investigation, police said. Chavis is currently jailed at the Wake County Detention Center without bond, according to county records.

Chavis was found dead at her home on the 400 block of Shannonford Court on July 20, 2020.

An obituary for Chavis describes her as a daughter and sister who lived “life to the fullest through simple pleasures like spending time with family and friends, watching Lifetime movies, and taking long walks. Kristen had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Kristen loved her family and was loved by many.”

The Raleigh Police Department and Wake County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest, Wake Forest police said.