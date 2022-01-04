Raleigh man charged with assault after shooting in Food Lion parking lot, police say

A 23-year-old man faces an assault charge after a shooting outside a Food Lion in East Raleigh on Sunday left one man injured, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Food Lion on North Raleigh Boulevard at 4:22 p.m., Raleigh Police Department spokesperson Laura Hourigan said in an email Tuesday.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Officers arrested Jurante Avery Graham of Raleigh and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Hourigan said. The charge is a class E felony under North Carolina law.

The shooting, which took place in the parking lot, followed an argument between Graham and the other man that began inside the store, Hourigan said.

Shooting captured on video

A video recorded by a shopper in the store and posted to Facebook on Monday shows two men, one of them wearing a light gray sweatshirt, and the other wearing a black sweatshirt, appearing to argue while standing next to an SUV.

The man in the black sweatshirt then runs to another SUV, opens the door and appears to get something from the driver’s side, possibly a firearm.

“He went and got a gun,” says a woman who can be heard in the background.

The man in the black sweatshirt then approaches the man in the gray sweatshirt, but before he is able to reach him, the man in the gray sweatshirt appears to fire two shots toward the man in the black sweatshirt.

People inside the Food Lion are then heard screaming just before the video ends.