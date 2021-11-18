Raleigh man charged with domestic assault, hit-and-run crash

Nov. 18—A Raleigh man is accused of breaking into the house of his ex-girlfriend Tuesday afternoon, cutting her multiple times with a broken plate before driving away, crashing into another vehicle and trying to run from that incident.

Daniel Lamar Kiser, 32, of the 1900 block of Trexler Court, is facing a plethora of charges ranging from felony assault violation to 10 traffic infractions incurred as a result of the wreck, according to a release from the Sanford Police Department.

Officers responded to the home of Jasmine Myers on the 400 block of Trotter Drive at 2:13 p.m. after a caller said her ex-boyfriend was beating on the front door with a fire extinguisher in an effort to get inside, the release said.

Officers arrived to find Myers lying in the road with multiple cut wounds, the release said. She told officers that Kiser got inside and used a broken dinner plate from inside the residence to stab and cut her multiple times, according to police.

Myers told officers Kiser drove off in a black sport utility vehicle.

At 6:10 p.m. officers responded to a crash at Pendergrass Road and Jefferson Davis Highway and discovered Kiser had collided with a vehicle driven by Hannah Nicole Cummings, 23, of Maxton, police said.

Kiser ran away after the crash, but was nabbed after a short foot pursuit, the release said.

Cummings and Myers each were taken to Central Carolina Hospital for treatment of their injuries and later released, police said.

Charges filed against Kiser in the domestic incident are with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering, and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Wreck-related misdemeanors lodged against Kiser including failing to stop after a crash to furnish information or assistance to an injured person, having an expired registration card/tag, reckless driving with wanton disregard, operating a vehicle without insurance, hit/run-leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, a safe movement violation, a stop light violation, failing to reduce speed, exceeding a safe speed and failing to yield at an intersection.

As Kiser was taken into custody, he spit at the arresting officer and was charged with felonious malicious conduct by a prisoner.

Total bail was set at $350,000.