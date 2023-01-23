A Raleigh man died after being tased by police. Read the city’s report here

On the morning of Jan. 17, 32-year-old Darryl “Tyree” Williams died while in police custody after being tased.

The city of Raleigh released its five-day report Monday, describing how police took him into custody and the events leading up to his death.

The events took place outside Supreme Sweepstakes on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2 a.m.

This is the first time police have publicly released Williams’ name or said why he was being arrested.

Read the full report here.