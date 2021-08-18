Raleigh man dies after being stabbed, 19-year-old charged with murder

A 25-year-old man died Tuesday after being stabbed, and a 19-year-old has been charged with his murder, Raleigh police said.

Police said Raekwon Lamont Mitchell was suffering from stab wounds when they responded to a call earlier Tuesday about 12:45 p.m. When they arrived to the 3600 block of Top of the Pines Court, the found Mitchell. He was taken to the hospital to be treated. About 8:30 p.m. Raleigh police report he had succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Qualik Tyon Jones-Vinson, 19, is charged with murder and was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

Top of the Pines Court is near the intersection of New Hope and Buffaloe roads in the northeastern part of Raleigh.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.