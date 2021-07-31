Raleigh man killed in drive-by shooting on Highway 70, police say

A Raleigh man was shot and killed Friday night in a drive-by shooting on a highway in Garner.

Capt. Lorie Smith of the Garner Police Department said the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on U.S. 70 near the intersection of Interstate 40.

Kyree Deron Dickerson, 24, was in the front passenger seat of a 2004 Mercedes when he was struck by multiple gunshots, police said.

He was taken to Wake Medical Center Garner, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the car was not injured in the shooting, Smith said.

She added that this was not a random incident, but declined to comment on whether a suspect or motive had been identified.

Garner police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department’s tip line at (919) 890-7318 or GPDtips@garnernc.gov.