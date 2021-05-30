Raleigh man seen with gun near WakeMed arrested, charged with kidnapping, hit-and-run

A Raleigh man who was seen carrying a gun outside WakeMed has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident Saturday night that police described as a kidnapping.

The Raleigh Police Department received a report of an armed man at the hospital around 1 a.m., according to spokeswoman Laura Hourigan.

He did not enter the hospital buildings, and no shots were fired at the location, she said.

Hourigan said the report was part of a kidnapping incident that occurred Saturday night.

Demond Donte Octetree, a 33-year-old man, has been arrested and charged with second degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing arrest, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run failure to stop involving property damage, she said.

The victim of the alleged kidnapping was a 24-year-old Holly Springs woman, according to a copy of the incident report obtained by The News & Observer. Hourigan said the woman and Octetree had a prior romantic relationship.

Octetree fled in a car stolen from his 31-year-old sister, according to the incident report.

No one was injured in the events of the night, she added.