Raleigh mass shooting: Reports say off-duty police officer among several killed as manhunt underway for shooter

Law enforcement officers block off Old Milburnie Road during a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 (AP)

An off-duty police officer was among several people killed in a mass shooting as a gunman remained on the run in North Carolina, according to reports.

A huge law enforcement manhunt for the suspect in the “active shooting” is underway in northeastern Raleigh after violence broke out on Thursday evening.

The suspected shooter was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, according to an ABC News affiliate.

“The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes,” tweeted Raleigh Police.

Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that he has spoken with Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and “instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh.”

WakeMed Health and Hospitals system told CNN that it was treating four victims at its trauma centre.