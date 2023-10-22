Raleigh non-profit aimed at mentoring teen girls works to expand outreach
Raleigh non-profit aimed at mentoring teen girls works to expand outreach
Raleigh non-profit aimed at mentoring teen girls works to expand outreach
Announced amid a deluge of news at this week’s Delivering the Future event in Seattle was word that Amazon will begin testing Agility’s Digit in a move that could bring the bipedal robot to its nationwide fulfillment centers. Not too long after, the firm began focusing Digit’s output exclusively on warehouse and factory work. In April of last year, Amazon named Agility one of the first five recipients of the company’s $1 billion Industrial Innovation Fund.
The top-rated treatment was formulated to add shine, battle dandruff and encourage hair growth.
"It's all about picking the shoe that's not your first instinct." The post What’s the ‘wrong shoe theory’? appeared first on In The Know.
From "The Age of Innocence" to "Taxi Driver," these are Scorsese's five essential pictures.
Ready to have the best hair of your life?
"When I was looking at my friend, my brother, I was like, 'Man, he's gone. There's no way I can get him back,'" says the surviving member of the disgraced duo, whose story is finally being told "in the right way" in a new documentary.
I already own them in four colors.
Snap up a Shark robot vac for 45% off, a foot massager at a $100 discount, a set of pillows for nearly 80% off and a whole lot more.
Red Bull Racing is eying another winning weekend in Austin, and it'll be running a unique livery while vying for the podium.
A high-yield savings account can be an excellent way to build your savings. Here’s what to know about high-yield savings accounts and how to find the best one.
Earnings came under more pressure at several mid-sized financial institutions during the third quarter, showing that the stresses of the spring are not entirely past.
Highly recommend flipping through this while sipping your morning cup of coffee in an IV. (Which is an actual recipe in the book!)
This visionary -- who uses the moniker @mememusic117 -- is using a program called Voicify AI to generate audio deepfakes, along with Blender to make the animated scenes. Only in that video, the voice behind emo Goofy is a real person with real voice acting talent.
Swift always said her 2014 hit was influenced by her own experiences.
The devices should rollout in 2024.
In a time when X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have sequestered API access behind steep paywalls, Discord is taking the opposite approach. A few weeks ago, Discord enabled U.S. developers to sell their apps to Discord users in a centralized hub, and today, that feature expands to include developers in the U.K. and Europe. Developers who make apps on Discord -- which range from mini-games, to generative AI tools, to moderation bots -- earn a 70% cut of sales, with the other 30% going toward Discord platform fees.
The key to saving on travel costs could be sitting in your wallet.
WhatsApp will finally let you add two accounts to one device, as long as you have a second phone number or a phone that supports eSIM or dual/multiple SIMs.
A Korean Canadian creator has taken to TikTok to share a "viral" way of distinguishing how dolled up you should get she learned in Korea. The post Fashion creator describes ‘four levels’ of getting ready that she picked up in Korea: ‘It’s the best way to ask your girls, ‘OK, how are we looking?’ appeared first on In The Know.
Android users in Arizona, Colorado and Georgia can now add their state ID or driver's license to Google Wallet. You can use this digital version of your ID at TSA PreCheck lines at select airports.