Raleigh non-profit aimed at mentoring teen girls works to expand outreach

In a time when X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have sequestered API access behind steep paywalls, Discord is taking the opposite approach. A few weeks ago, Discord enabled U.S. developers to sell their apps to Discord users in a centralized hub, and today, that feature expands to include developers in the U.K. and Europe. Developers who make apps on Discord -- which range from mini-games, to generative AI tools, to moderation bots -- earn a 70% cut of sales, with the other 30% going toward Discord platform fees.