After Raleigh officer charged with selling drugs, Wake DA dismisses some of his cases

Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
·5 min read

The Wake County district attorney said she has started dismissing some criminal cases involving a Raleigh police officer whom federal agents arrested last month for allegedly selling cocaine while on the job.

Six people arrested in cases that involved officer Keven Rodriguez have had their pending cases dismissed so far in the ongoing review, District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told The News & Observer this week.

Freeman’s office is reviewing about 25 additional pending criminal cases to assess Rodriguez’s involvement in them as a charging officer, a necessary witness or another essential role, she said.

“This strikes at the very trust of the system,” Freeman told The N&O in an interview. “We’re going to do our due diligence to make sure that we do not move forward in cases in which it is not appropriate to move forward in.”

On Feb. 24, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley Jr. announced that Rodriguez, a field operations officer, was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Agency for allegedly selling 56 grams of cocaine in January. He was charged with distribution of a quantity of cocaine and possession of a firearm in connection with that offense, Easley said.

Freeman said she expects to dismiss about half of the 25 pending cases involving Rodriguez, depending on his involvement in them.

“We have to just kind of figure out: ‘What was his role in these cases, and did it have any effect on the outcome of the case?’” Freeman said. “I do want to be clear that if he was a primary officer or a primary witness, we are not moving forward (with prosecuting) those cases.”

If he played a more limited role, Freeman is assessing whether the case should be dismissed.

When investigation began

The review of the cases goes back to November 2021, when Rodriguez’s suspected misconduct began, Freeman said.

Investigators with the Raleigh Police Department told the District Attorney’s Office that the allegations against Rodriguez were not “a longstanding issue.” He joined the police force July 30, 2018.

“At some point, if it becomes evident that the conduct in question has been going on long enough to call (more) cases into question, then we will go back and review those,” Freeman said.

In November, two confidential sources informed the Raleigh Police Department and the DEA that Rodriguez was selling drugs in Raleigh, according to an affidavit that’s part of the federal criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Upon receiving the tips, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said last month that the department “moved swiftly” to begin an investigation.

The DEA collaborated with an informant to arrange a drug deal with Rodriguez in Raleigh. On Jan. 24, Rodriguez sold the informant cocaine for $2,600 in cash while in uniform, carrying his service weapon and driving his patrol car, according to a federal complaint.

After the transaction, Rodriguez offered to follow the informant to their destination to offer security, the affidavit states, but instead returned to the Raleigh Police Department station.

The transaction was recorded on audio and video and observed live by agents, according to an affidavit.

Rodriguez is being held in jail indefinitely without bond and waived his right to a detention hearing, WRAL reported this month.

The case is set for trial in the Eastern District of North Carolina on May 3 in Wilmington.

Which cases get dismissed?

The cases under review are “overwhelmingly misdemeanor offenses or low-level nonviolent felony cases,” Freeman said.

A majority of the cases are for misdemeanor charges, such as marijuana possession, driving while impaired, speeding, resisting arrest and other traffic stops, according to a list the District Attorney’s office provided to The N&O.

There are a few that involve assaults, including one charge for an assault on a law enforcement officer. In that case, Rodriguez was a witness on the scene but was not a charging officer.

The list of cases include six drug-related charges and at least four DWI charges.

The list did not include the six cases that already have been dismissed and had their charges expunged, Freeman said.

No criminal cases resulting in prison time or incarceration have been identified for review at this point in the Raleigh Police Department’s investigation, Freeman said.

The review will likely be completed by April.

Rare situation

Situations like these are rare, but have happened before in Freeman’s career. In each case, it is a tedious and careful process to review which cases must be dismissed, she said.

In September 2020, 14 drug trafficking charges were thrown out after fired Raleigh police detective Omar Abdullah and others were investigated for fabricating heroin trafficking offenses that led to an illegal raid, excessive force and false imprisonment, The N&O reported previously.

The city agreed to pay 15 plaintiffs $2 million in that case after a federal lawsuit contends Abdullah and other officers worked with a confidential informant to frame people on drug trafficking charges.

“In terms of the number of cases and types of cases to be dismissed, this is not the most voluminous situation I’ve seen,” Freeman said about cases involving Rodriguez.

In March 2016, Freeman dismissed over 100 DUI cases and over 70 other traffic cases when former deputy Robert Davis of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office was determined to have been lying in those cases.

Recommended Stories

  • Erie tax preparer accused of falsifying income on 21 returns, leading to wrongful refunds

    Indictment alleges defendant's actions allowed taxpayers to obtain "income tax refunds to which they were not entitled."

  • This Is How the Feds Say a Poker Pro Hid the Dirty Money From His Illegal Slot Machine Casino

    Live at the Bike! Poker StreamA professional card player who has won more than $1.5 million at World Series of Poker events alone has been charged with running an illegal gambling business in his home state of California “involving supplying, operating, and maintaining video slot machines and devices” and laundering the proceeds using chips from a legit casino near his home, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment first obtained by The Daily Beast.In addition to the gambling charge, Gal

  • Opioid victims to confront Purdue Pharma's Sacklers in U.S. court

    Victims of America's opioid addiction epidemic will confront in court on Thursday the Sackler family members who own OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, in an attempt to force them to face their role in a crisis that claimed 500,000 overdose deaths. The two-hour hearing conducted by Zoom stemmed from a $6 billion settlement between the Sacklers and state attorneys general which could resolve claims over the family's role in the crisis without taking them to trial. It was unclear who would be chosen to speak but the official committee of creditors in the bankruptcy includes thousands of people who filed personal injury claims against Purdue Pharma.

  • Peoria will pay $415,000 to family of man killed by police in 2017. Why they settled

    On Tuesday night, the Peoria City Council approved an agreement with the family of Eddie Russell Jr., who was shot and killed by police in 2017.

  • Civilian Evacuation Canceled as Russian Military Blocks Buses, Ukrainian Officials Say

    A planned evacuation of civilians from the city of Bucha in Kyiv Oblast on March 9 was canceled after Russian military blocked dozens of buses, officials said on Facebook.According to reports from the Bucha City Council, Russian forces attempted to disrupt the evacuation in Bucha on Wednesday morning, blocking about 50 buses, the council said. In an update, officials canceled the planned evacuation, saying it was “impossible to negotiate” with the “occupants.”The agency said evacuations were still ongoing from Worzel.Video posted by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows officials helping residents onto buses in Bucha, a city in Kyiv Oblast, amid the establishment of a “green corridor” for safe humanitarian passage. The video was posted to Twitter before the cancellation of the evacuation was announced. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Pandemic fallout could exacerbate Europe's drinking problem - WHO

    Europe saw a fall in alcohol consumption in the first year of the pandemic, but that decline could reverse in coming years as the economic fallout of COVID-19 takes its toll, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. The WHO's European Health Report, published every three years, said that alcohol consumption decreased in Europe between 2000 and 2019. Drinking habits changed during the pandemic and shifted alcohol consumption from bars and restaurants to home, and overall drinking fell in 2020, the report added.

  • Police K9 that ripped off woman's scalp had similar bite in 2019

    The woman in the bodycam video can be heard saying the police dog "bit my head." However, in the police report Officer Ryan Rezentes wrote he believed the gash on the woman's head was from an exposed nail.

  • Credit Suisse reveals over $900 million exposure to Russia

    Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse said Thursday that its exposure to Russia totalled over $900 million at the end of last year, with "minimal" links to individuals sanctioned over the Ukraine war.

  • Police, bank apologize after critically-acclaimed director detained

    Body camera video shows 'Black Panther' director Coogler trying to explain to police what happened inside an Atlanta Bank of America. The critically-acclaimed director ended up in handcuff after a teller thought he was a bank robber.

  • Possible Putin-Zelensky meeting discussed at high-level Ukraine talks

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed the possibility of a meeting between their two presidents during talks on Thursday, but otherwise failed to come to an agreement on a ceasefire.Why it matters: The talks in Turkey marked the highest-level negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian government since the invasion began, but ended in disappointment. Russia again falsely accused Ukraine of being the aggressor and said the attack will cont

  • Russian Tanks Come Under Attack in Kyiv Suburbs

    Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Service said “significant losses in personnel and equipment” were caused to a Russian tank regiment in the village of Skybyn, on the eastern outskirts of Kyiv, releasing video of strikes on them on Thursday, March 10.Footage posted to Twitter shows a large convoy of stationary tanks in Skybyn, before several explosions are seen. The convoy then moves in the opposite direction to Kyiv, as smoke is seen rising from a number of damaged tanks.The intelligence service said the attack caused a retreat of Russian forces and that a Russian colonel died in the attack. Storyful has not independently confirmed this information. Credit: @DI_Ukraine via Storyful

  • Borrow billions or see incomes squeezed, Rishi Sunak told

    The chancellor must decide whether to borrow more or allow household budgets to be squeezed further, the think tank says.

  • Dunkin’ Employee Fatally Punches Man who Used Racial Slur, Charged and Sentenced

    A Black Dunkin’ Donuts employee based in Tampa, Florida had confronted an angry customer who was using racial slurs toward him, resulting in a fatal punch to the customer. The employee, Corey Pujols, has pleaded guilty to felony battery and has been sentenced to two years of house arrest, reported CBS News.

  • A rep for the family of a former US Marine sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison said he'd bet his car that WNBA player Brittney Griner didn't have cannabis when she was detained

    The family of Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison in 2020, told TMZ they're "highly skeptical" of charges against Griner.

  • Ryan Bader discloses which Cain Velasquez family member was allegedly molested

    Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was denied bail on Monday and will remain in custody until at least April 12 for allegedly trying to kill a man who stands accused of molesting one of Velasquez' family members. Until Tuesday, the details of the alleged child victim and Velasquez family member were vague. Some reports stated it was a "close relative." Others described them as a "close family member." On Tuesday, longtime friend of Velasquez and former wrestling teammate at Arizona S

  • Texas couple accused of leaving kids in car while out to dinner

    Police say the couple drove to an Odessa restaurant on Saturday, left their three young children in the car and went inside for roughly an hour.

  • Trial Set For Man Accused Of Sex Trafficking, Extorting, Abusing Daughter's Friends

    The trial of a former Sarah Lawrence College dad accused of moving into his daughter’s dorm room and then sex trafficking, extorting and manipulating her friends for nearly a decade is set to begin Tuesday. Lawrence Ray, 62, faces 17 counts including racketeering conspiracy, violent crime in aid of racketeering, sex trafficking and extortion. The jury selection was expected to begin Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court, according to The New York Daily News. Ray allegedly met his victims after movi

  • Man ‘not sorry’ for cutting up cedar bridge is sent to prison

    A man caught cutting chunks of cedar from a logging bridge showed no remorse and now faces the consequences of his destructive actions.

  • Western Washington cold case homicide solved with DNA evidence, forensic genealogy

    “The plan was to only contact them after it was solved.”

  • Coworker accused of stabbing mom, her 2 sons in daylight Philadelphia attack

    Hengian Ni faces multiple charges, including attempt to commit rape and three counts of attempt to commit murder.