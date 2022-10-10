Raleigh police officers who shot man outside station were justified, says Wake DA

Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man who threw cups containing flammable liquid at them acted lawfully in doing so, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said in a ruling.

Officers fired a total of 30 rounds after Reuel Rodriguez-Núñez threw a Molotov cocktail in the direction of an officer on May 7, The News & Observer previously reported.

He was struck 11 times in the parking lot outside the Police Department’s Southeast District station on Rock Quarry Road, an autopsy found.

“The evidence in this case reflects that Mr. Nuñez repeatedly threw cups with flammable liquid that were ignited at law enforcement officers after repeated commands to stop and that he posed a risk of imminent deadly bodily harm to those at the scene as well as the public that was nearby,” Freeman wrote in her ruling released Monday.

He struggled with mental health issues, his family previously told reporters. No drugs or alcohol were found in his system, according to the medical examiner’s report.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Please return shortly for a fuller report.