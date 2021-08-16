Raleigh police arrest 2nd suspect in killing of Helping Hand Mission volunteer

Avi Bajpai
·1 min read

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said Monday that a second person has been charged in connection with the murder of Charlie Debnam.

Debnam, a 31-year-old drum major who was volunteering with the Helping Hand Mission, was fatally struck by crossfire between the occupants of two cars on Rock Quarry Road on the night of July 31.

On Aug. 6, law enforcement authorities in Massachusetts arrested Marcus Walton, 29, in connection with Debnam’s death, charging him with murder. Patterson said Monday he is being brought to North Carolina.

Monday, a second suspect, Jerome R. Smith, was taken in custody in Rocky Mount and is being brought back to Raleigh, Patterson said at a news conference, her first since being sworn in as chief last week.

The Massachusetts State Police said in a release Walton was found hiding in the fifth-floor apartment of a building in Revere, Mass, approximately 15 minutes outside of Boston.

Walton tried to jump from the fifth floor of the building but was talked by law enforcement officials into going back inside and surrendering, the release said.

He was subsequently arraigned at Chelsea District Court.

