Raleigh police make arrest in Christmas night homicide of 26-year-old woman

Raleigh Police have arrested and charged a 50-year-old man with murder after the death of a woman at a Raleigh hotel on Christmas Day, according to police.

Brad Damon Greenlee has been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Tayanna Lycurgus, the statement said.

On the evening of Dec. 25, first responders arrived at the Extended Stay America on Wake Forest Road for a fire alarm call.

Fire department personnel reported that Greenlee had barricaded himself in a room with Lycurgus and refused to allow anyone to enter, the statement said. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and eventually took Greenlee into custody.

Lycurgus was found unresponsive in the hotel room and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Greenlee was also transported to the hospital for treatment for a medical condition unrelated to the incident, the statement said.

Greenlee is now in custody at Wake County Detention Center.

Police initially classified this incident as a “serious assault.” Police have not said how Lycurgus was killed.

In 2005, Greenlee was convicted of assault inflicting serious bodily harm.

Raleigh Police said this case is ongoing and is asking the public for help. Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.