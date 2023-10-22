Raleigh police make arrest in fatal shooting of 19-year-old woman

Raleigh police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old woman in the shooting of Taliyah Watson, 19, who died on Saturday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Sawyer Road at approximately 12:22 a.m. on Saturday morning, police said in a news release.

Watson suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she died, police said.

Police arrested A’shante Freeman in connection with Watson’s death, and charged her with murder, according to the release.

An investigation into Watson’s death is ongoing, and police said that additional information “will be released at the appropriate time.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options, or call 919-996-1193.