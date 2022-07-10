Raleigh police make arrest following the city’s fifth fatal shooting in a week

Raleigh police arrested a man Saturday following a fatal shooting in North Raleigh earlier that day.

Willie Edward Frederick, 56, has been charged with the murder of Aaron Jamel Downer, 26. Frederick is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon at a North Raleigh apartment complex. They found Downer at his home at 6100 Piedmont Ridge Circle with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

This marks the fifth fatal shooting in Raleigh in a week.

On Tuesday, a man died from gunshot wounds on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, followed by the shooting deaths of a man and a baby at a Raleigh apartment complex later that night.

On Friday, a man was found shot to death in a driveway in east Raleigh.