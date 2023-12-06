Raleigh police arrest man accused of a dozen rapes over a decade. How they did it.

A man who police say committed a dozen rapes over a decade was arrested by the Raleigh Police Department on Tuesday.

Rickey Hall, 59, faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual assault, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping for 12 rapes allegedly committed between 1995 and 2004.

His arrest follows a positive match from the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a national database of DNA profiles from convicted offenders, unsolved-crime-scene evidence, and missing persons, police said in a news release.

He has been charged with:

15 counts of first-degree sexual assault

12 counts of first-degree rape

10 counts of first-degree kidnapping

7 counts of assault serious bodily injury

6 counts of communicating threats

5 counts of assault with a deadly weapon

4 counts of assault on a female

1 count of common law robbery

1 count of sexual assault

Sexual assault kit testing

The evidence in this case was included as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, a statewide effort to test more kits, initiated by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation in 2019., the release stated.

About 83% of the 1,584 sexual assault kits in the Wake County database since 2019 have now been tested, or 1,318 kits.

There have been 26 arrests made in Wake sexual assault cases through positive DNA matches in CODIS.

In Raleigh, the rape clearance rate in 2022 was 42% up from 37% in 2021, according to police. The News & Observer has asked police for updated reported rape data and clearance rates.

Open investigations into sexual assaults may take months and years to close, and clearance rates may increase over time as they close, police spokesman Lt. Jason Borneo told The N&O.

More than half — about 60% — of clients at the InterAct of Wake County, a rape crisis center, report their sexual assaults to law enforcement, The N&O reported previously.

In Durham, where reported rapes are up by 22% compared to this time last year, at least 10 defendants were convicted on sexual assault crimes through SAKI, according to the Durham County District Attorney’s Office.

An increase in reported rape indicates that more victims are reporting their assaults committed in previous months or years, according to police.

If you need help

▪ InterAct’s crisis line in Wake County is available 24 hours a day in English at 919-828-7740 and in Spanish at 844-203-8896. Find other resources on InterAct’s website at https://interactofwake.org/.

Counselors are also available from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

▪ The Durham Crisis Response Center offers a 24-hour helpline and offers various resources on its website at https://thedcrc.org/. The center’s helpline is available in English at 919-403-6562 and in Spanish at 919-519-3735.

▪ Orange County Rape Crisis Center’s helpline is open 24 hours at 919-967-7273. Other resources can be found in English and Spanish on the organization’s website at https://ocrcc.org/.

▪ RAINN’s national sexual assault hotline is open 24 hours a day at 1-800-656-4673.