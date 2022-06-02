Raleigh police arrest man in crash that killed two people on Louisburg Road

Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in a crash that killed two people late Wednesday night on Louisburg Road.

Police say Jeylin Molina-Duran was traveling north in a BMW 328i around 11:30 p.m. in the left lane when it struck a Hyundai Elantra that was also traveling north.

The Elantra spun in the collision and was was hit by a Honda Civic, which forced it into the right lane where it was struck a third time by a Toyota Camry.

Police did not provide an exact number of vehicles involved or whether Molina-Duran was injured in the incident.

Both the 21-year-old female driver of the Elantra and the 26-year-old male driver of the Civic died from their injuries. Police have not released their names.

Molina-Duran, has been charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.