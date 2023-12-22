Raleigh police make arrest in shooting near Chavis Park. 20-year-old charged with murder

The Raleigh Police Department has taken a suspect into custody in an August homicide.

Justin Stewart, 20, of Apex, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the Aug. 20 shooting of 30-year-old Michael Gill on Shades Place, near John Chavis Memorial Park in Raleigh.

Police found Gill wounded by gunfire around 5:23 p.m. after officers responded to a reported shooting in the Shades Pointe Townhomes neighborhood. Gill was hospitalized with a serious injury and later died.

A warrant charging Stewart was obtained the day of the shooting, but he was not arrested until Thursday, according to the warrant.

As of Dec. 1, there had been 29 homicides in Raleigh this year, down from 45 last year and 30 the year before that, according to police crime data.

Twenty-two of this year’s deaths were firearm-related.