Raleigh Police ask for help after 37-year-old man injured in shooting dies

A 37-year-old man has died after he was injured in a shooting Monday night in Northeast Raleigh, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 8200 block of Rocky Court shortly after 7 p.m., police said in a news release on Monday.

In an update Tuesday, police said they had identified the man as Carl Justin Lucas, and said he did not survive his injuries.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-4357, or visit their website at raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to submit a tip online or through text.